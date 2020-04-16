After recovering a chunk of the losses racked up during the worst of the coronavirus-induced selloff last month, the stock market finds itself at a crucial inflection point, writes Alan B. Lancz.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: The next 45 days are the ‘most critical period in U.S. financial history,’ says stock-market expert who profited in 1987 and 2008 crises - April 15, 2020
- Asia Markets: Asian markets fall as pandemic impact weighs - April 15, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Smithfield to shut 2 more pork plants because of coronavirus - April 15, 2020