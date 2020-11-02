The S&P 500 index on Friday closed below its July 31 finish, a move that turns the “Presidential Predictor” in favor of a victory by Democratic challenger Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. But another gauge turned back in Trump’s favor on Monday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: The stock market’s ‘presidential predictor’ forecasts a Biden win — but another measure moves back in Trump’s favor - November 2, 2020
- NewsWatch: The next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund - November 2, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow books 423-point gain, stocks close higher on eve of presidential election - November 2, 2020