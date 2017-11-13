The Tell: The strong euro is just a quarter of the battle for Italy in 2018

The strong euro, a near-term end to the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program and an uncertain election outcome are spelling problems for Italy in 2018, according to research by HSBC on Monday.
