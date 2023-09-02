The Federal Reserve could be ‘scared into raising rates’ if the average workweek keeps increasing, pushing up wages, says Peter Corey, co-founder and chief market strategist at Pave Finance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: There are 2 worries for the stock market in Friday’s jobs report, former SAC Capital macro trader says - September 2, 2023
- : Gray divorce can be financially devastating — especially for women - September 2, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Want to buy the iPhone 15 Pro? Be prepared to pay up — even more than before. - September 2, 2023