Cyclical value stocks such as companies in the financials, industrials and basic materials sectors will play a catch-up to the megacap technology outperformance heading into the third quarter of 2023, broadening the stock-market rally and lifting the benchmark S&P 500 index to 4,400 level, according to Stifel.
