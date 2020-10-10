The Tell: Think your nest egg is safe sitting in cash? Think again — billionaire investor explains where some of that money should go instead

Ray Dalio, founder of the massive Bridgewater Associates investment firm, has been railing against cash all year long, and he doubled down on his stance on Wednesday, telling CNBC that, even amid all the stock market turmoil, it’s “not a safe investment.”
