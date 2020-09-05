The Tell: This ‘Nasdaq whale’ may have helped trigger the stock-market’s brutal rout

The trigger for a seismic stock-market slump Thursday and Friday that has erased weeks of gains for a frothy U.S. stock market, may have been embattled investment firm SoftBank, according to a report by Financial Times (paywall).
