Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson argues that the current stock market looks uncannily like March of 2009, when the U.S. economy was beginning to emerge from the financial crisis and the S&P 500 index was beginning its longest bull-market run in history.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Today’s stock market looks like March 2009, before the longest bull run in history, says Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson - May 23, 2020
- : Hundreds of cars clog Madrid’s center in mass protest against government’s handling of coronavirus - May 23, 2020
- The Margin: Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York’s Saturday update on the COVID-19 pandemic is under way — watch live video stream now - May 23, 2020