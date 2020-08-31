The Tell: Trump re-election momentum could shock stock-market investors betting on Biden win, says star analyst

The odds are starting to shape up for a potential second-term for Presidential Donald Trump in the race for the White House against Democrat Joe Biden, says Marko Kolanovic, quantitative strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., in a Monday research note.
