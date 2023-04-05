The erstwhile “SPAC King” Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder of Social Capital, said in an annual letter to investors that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes over the past year have been “akin to getting cold water thrown in our faces.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: VCs ‘living in a fantasy world’, Fed rate hikes ‘akin to cold water thrown in our faces’ says ‘SPAC King’ Chamath Palihapitiya - April 5, 2023
- : SeaDrill rises as it closes Aquadrill deal and discloses Elliott Management stake - April 5, 2023
- The Big Move: My single, 80-year-old mother is thinking of selling her Berkeley house to get some cash. How can she avoid capital gains tax? - April 5, 2023