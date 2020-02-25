Kevin Muir of “The Macro Tourist” admits he’s typically an ursus arctos horribilis — grizzly bear — when it comes to the bond market, but, with the market selling off hard, he can’t resist a trade he says is “setting up beautifully” in this climate.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Watch CNN’s Jim Acosta tangle with President Trump over who lies more - February 25, 2020
- The Tell: Veteran trader touts ‘one of the best risk-reward opportunities’ in the market - February 25, 2020
- These stocks are falling the most Tuesday as markets take a 2nd straight beating - February 25, 2020