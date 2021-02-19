Energy company Enbridge Inc. this week joins the group of borrowers using the alternative Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) benchmark, marking the first such U.S. financing of its kind outside of the financial sector.
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 110.3 million and U.S. death toll tops 493,000 - February 19, 2021
- The Tell: Wall Street takes fresh steps to kick $200 trillion Libor debt habit - February 19, 2021
- : McDonald’s will factor diversity goals into executive bonus payouts starting in 2021 - February 19, 2021