Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman said late Tuesday that his firm has taken out a large short position against the 30-year Treasury bond.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks headed for 3rd straight drop as jobs report, earnings from Apple, Amazon loom - August 3, 2023
- JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon argues U.S. should have world’s best credit rating - August 3, 2023
- : AMC has again asked NYSE and FINRA to look into the trading of its stock - August 3, 2023