President Trump doesn’t care for a strong dollar — but neither does Democratic challenger Elizabeth Warren. With Warren’s rise in the polls causing heartburn on Wall Street, one strategist took a look at what the 2020 presidential race could mean for the currency.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Google is working on 5G version of smartphone: report - October 9, 2019
- The Tell: What a Trump vs. Warren showdown in 2020 would mean for the U.S. dollar - October 9, 2019
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends higher, posts first gain in 4 sessions - October 9, 2019