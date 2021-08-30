Demand for the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse repo program could hit a record of $1.4 trillion by year-end as debt ceiling talks drag into the fall, says Barclays rates strategist Joseph Abate.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Why a debt-ceiling stalemate could push reverse repo demand to $1.4 trillion in next 3 months - August 30, 2021
- : ‘Silenced No More Act’ passes in California, nullifying NDAs in harassment cases - August 30, 2021
- : Digital optimization software company Amplitude files to go public - August 30, 2021