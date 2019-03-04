A trade deal between the U.S. and China won’t be the panacea that financial markets might be hoping for, said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Don’t write off stocks just yet because the market has what it takes to hit new peaks, says JPMorgan strategist - March 4, 2019
- Salesforce stock falls after earnings beat, weak forecast - March 4, 2019
- The Tell: Why investors shouldn’t get too elated about a U.S.-China trade deal - March 4, 2019