The Tell: Why one stock-market bull, who called the bounce off March lows, now sees the S&P 500 hitting 3,250 by August

Stifel’s Barry Bannister lifts his target for the S&P 500 to 3,250, citing signs the worst of the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic are past.
