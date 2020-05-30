The Tell: Why one stock-market bull, who called the bounce off March lows, now sees the S&P 500 rising another 7% by August

Stifel’s Barry Bannister lifts his target for the S&P 500 to 3,250, citing signs the worst of the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic are past.
