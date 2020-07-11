Gold is traditionally thought of as a haven asset — a safe port in a storm. But that hasn’t stopped it from rising to a near nine-year high, and within striking distance of its record, even as equities and other assets traditionally viewed as risky remain buoyant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Why ‘safe haven’ gold and the stock market are now moving the same direction - July 11, 2020
- Coronavirus update: Global case tally hits 12.5 million with U.S. accounting for a quarter as death toll starts to rise again - July 11, 2020
- The New York Post: Tesla boss Elon Musk now richer than Warren Buffett - July 11, 2020