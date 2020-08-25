The Tell: Why the S&P 500 cares less about who’s president — particularly in their first year

Investors fleeing the stock market just prior to President Obama’s White House tenure missed a 26% return in 2009, and a 22% gain in 2017 for those sellers upon Trump’s ascent, according to a new report.
