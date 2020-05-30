After a sharp run-up for U.S. stocks, rising tensions between Washington and Beijing could spark a round of near-term consolidation that could prove to be an entry point for investors, a prominent Wall Street bull said Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Atlanta mayor’s plea, as protests of George Floyd’s death reach her city: ‘Go home’ - May 29, 2020
- The Tell: Why the stock market is due for ‘consolidation’ as Trump takes aim at China - May 29, 2020
- With veto, Trump backs DeVos in battle over relief for scammed student-loan borrowers - May 29, 2020