Rising bond yields get credit for fueling a rotation away from the U.S. stock market’s pandemic winners toward shares of companies more sensitive to the economic cycle. In reality, there’s a lot more to it, says one market economist.
- The Tell: Why the stock market’s big rotation can continue even if bond yields stop rising - March 2, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Kohl’s says it added 2 million new customers in 2020 due to the Amazon returns program - March 2, 2021
- The Fed: Fed’s Brainard expresses unease about last week’s bond market turmoil - March 2, 2021