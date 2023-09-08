The U.S. dollar isn’t about to lose its leadership position despite challenges such as China’s increasing importance to the global economy, according to Well Fargo Investment Institute.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Taylor Swift is propping up the hotel industry, analysts say, amid questions aboutrevenge-travel fluctuations - September 8, 2023
- The Tell: Why U.S. dollar is at no ‘meaningful risk’ of losing status as the world’s reserve currency, despite challenges from China, says Wells Fargo - September 8, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: 2023 fall foliage guide: What a scorching summer means for autumn leaf color - September 8, 2023