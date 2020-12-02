The U.K. has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccinations to begin weeks ahead of much of the rest of the world.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Investors are overlooking this one thing, major bank says as it sets 4,000 target on S&P 500 - December 2, 2020
- : The timeline for vaccine approval around the world, as U.K. authorizes COVID-19 shot - December 2, 2020
- Li Auto’s stock takes a dive after disclosing public offering of 47 million shares - December 2, 2020