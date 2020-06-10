The U.S. shale oil industry may collapse, new report says, after Goldman warns crude is set for a fall

Australian think tank the Institute for Economics and Peace warns a sharp fall in the oil price will affect political regimes in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran.
