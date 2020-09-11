The Value Gap: Companies that lack diversity aren’t performing at their best, says new Simon & Schuster publisher Dana Canedy

‘Different perspectives aren’t about social experiments. It’s good for business,’ says Canedy, the first Black person to occupy the prominent publishing job.
