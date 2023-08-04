“The Poverty Paradox” author says tackling inequality requires looking beyond, and not blaming, individuals.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: U.S. adds 187,000 jobs in July and points to hiring slowdown. Wages still high - August 4, 2023
- The Human Cost: A Con Edison mechanic threatened with razor blades? Why dealing with the public is getting more treacherous. - August 4, 2023
- The Value Gap: ‘If you’re earning $20 an hour in San Francisco, it’s impossible to survive’: What the U.S. gets so wrong about poverty - August 4, 2023