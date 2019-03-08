The Wall Street Journal: 1.3 million more Americans may become eligible for overtime pay, but it could have been many more

An additional 1.3 million Americans who work more than 40 hours a week would become eligible for overtime pay under a rule proposed Thursday by the Labor Department.
