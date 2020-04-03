American manufacturers say it will be months before they meet demand for high-quality masks, part of a broader breakdown in the effort to supply enough protective gear and lifesaving equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: 3M CEO says demand for N95 masks exceeds capacity as Trump invokes Defense Production Act - April 3, 2020
- Apple to keep U.S. stores closed until early May due to COVID-19: report - April 3, 2020
- European stocks open lower as global coronavirus cases top one million - April 3, 2020