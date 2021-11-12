The co-founder and former chief of MoviePass Inc. is getting ready to test whether the popular — though failed — theater subscription service can return for a sequel with a new business model.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: A MoviePass sequel? Former CEO may relaunch failed service in 2022 - November 11, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit Monday - November 11, 2021
- IPO Report: Weave Communications stock skids in public debut - November 11, 2021