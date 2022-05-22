The Wall Street Journal: Abbott CEO apologizes for baby formula shortage, promises production ramp-up

Abbott Laboratories Chief Executive Robert Ford apologized Saturday for his company’s role in the nationwide shortage of baby formula and promised production will ramp up again in June.
