The Wall Street Journal: ABC News reporter Brian Ross suspended for 4 weeks for erroneous Flynn report

ABC News suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay after an erroneous report that national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Donald Trump directed him to establish contact with Russian officials during his presidential campaign.
