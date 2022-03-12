The Wall Street Journal: Abramovich’s U.S. hedge fund investments are frozen

A number of U.S. hedge-fund firms that have investments from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have been told to freeze his assets after he was sanctioned by the British government Thursday, according to people familiar with the instructions.
