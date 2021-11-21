The Wall Street Journal: Activision CEO Bobby Kotick considers stepping down if misconduct problems can’t be quickly fixed

Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Bobby Kotick has told senior managers he would consider leaving the company if he can’t quickly fix the culture problems at the videogame giant, according to people familiar with his comments.
