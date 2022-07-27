The Wall Street Journal: Activist investor Elliott Management takes stake in PayPal

The size of Elliott’s stake and its intentions couldn’t be learned. PayPal has roughly $8 billion of cash and short-term investments and not much more debt; activists are frequently drawn to companies they say could allocate capital more aggressively.
