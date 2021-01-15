The Wall Street Journal: After user backlash, WhatsApp is delaying new privacy tools rollout

WhatsApp is delaying a controversial update to its privacy policy after backlash from some users over how it would share data with Facebook Inc. which owns the popular messaging service.
