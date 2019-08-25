The Wall Street Journal: Aides say Trump not ordering U.S. companies to leave China — just suggesting

Aides to President Donald Trump said Sunday he has no plans to invoke emergency powers and force companies to relocate operations from China, two days after his Friday tweet that they were “hereby ordered” to look for alternative locations.
