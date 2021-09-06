The Wall Street Journal: Aluminum prices reach decade high after Guinea coup

Aluminum prices rose to their highest level in 10 years Monday after a military coup in mineral-rich Guinea threatened to snarl the lightweight metal’s supply chain.
