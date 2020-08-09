The Wall Street Journal: Amazon and mall owner Simon consider turning Sears, J.C. Penney stores into fulfillment centers

Simon Property Group Inc., the biggest mall owner in the U.S., has been in talks with Amazon.com Inc. to turn some of its anchor department-store spaces into Amazon fulfillment centers, according to people familiar with the matter.
