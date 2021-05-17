Amazon.com Inc. is establishing a program focused on improving the health and wellness of its hourly warehouse staffers, after years of criticism over worker safety at its depots and a pledge by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos to offer a better vision for employees.
- The Wall Street Journal: Amazon establishing programs to reducing worker Injuries, improving health and wellness - May 17, 2021
- Bright Machines to go public via merger with SPAC SCVX in $1.1 billion deal - May 17, 2021
- Clarivate to buy ProQuest for $5.3 billion in cash and equity from Cambridge Information Group - May 17, 2021