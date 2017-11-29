The Wall Street Journal: Amazon hopes companies will use Alexa in the office

Amazon.com Inc. wants workers to ask its virtual assistant Alexa to book conference rooms and launch meetings, as the company races against rivals to make the office the next major inroad for voice-recognition devices.
