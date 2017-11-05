The Wall Street Journal: Amazon lowers prices from third-party merchants ahead of holiday season

Amazon.com Inc. has quietly started lowering prices by as much as 9% in recent weeks on goods offered by independent merchants on its site, ratcheting up a price war with other retail giants — and potentially straining its relationship with some sellers.
