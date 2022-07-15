The Wall Street Journal: Amazon slashes its private-label selection, considers exiting business under regulatory pressure

Amazon.com Inc. has started drastically reducing the number of items it sells under its own brands, and the company has discussed the possibility of exiting the private-label business entirely to alleviate regulatory pressure, according to people familiar with the matter.
