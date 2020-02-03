The Wall Street Journal: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sued for defamation by his girlfriend’s brother

Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, sued the Amazon.com Inc. founder for defamation, alleging his representatives spread false rumors to news outlets that Sanchez provided graphic nude photos of Bezos to the press.
