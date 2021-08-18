In a White Castle just southeast of Chicago, the 100-year-old purveyor of fast food has played host for the past year to an unusual, and unusually hardworking, employee: a robotic fry cook.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Amid the labor shortage, robots step in to make the french fries - August 18, 2021
- : NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof of vaccination rule - August 18, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: Parent rips mask off teacher as fury over school mask mandates escalates, and disgruntled HR exec trashed personnel files and deleted 17,000 resumes after being fired — now faces up to 15 years in prison - August 18, 2021