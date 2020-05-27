The Wall Street Journal: Amtrak set to cut up to 20% of workforce by October

Amtrak is preparing to cut up to 20% of its workforce in the next fiscal year as the national railroad continues to suffer from a huge decline in ridership as the coronavirus pandemic brought most travel to a halt.
