The Wall Street Journal: Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for record $195 million

An iconic Andy Warhol silk-screen portrait of movie star Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at Christie’s on Monday, establishing a new auction record for any American artwork at auction.
