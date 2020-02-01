The Wall Street Journal: Apple closes Chinese stores, corporate offices until Feb 9 due to coronavirus

Apple Inc. said Saturday it will close its stores and corporate offices in China until Feb. 9, a significant escalation in its response to the coronavirus outbreak gripping China and roiling global markets.
