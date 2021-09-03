The Wall Street Journal: Apple delays iPhone update that could scan devices for images of child sex abuse

Apple Inc. said it plans to delay and make improvements to new iPhone software that aimed to identify and report collections of sexually exploitative images of children, a move that comes amid backlash from critics concerned about the erosion of privacy with their devices.
