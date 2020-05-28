The Wall Street Journal: Apple makes streaming deal for Martin Scorsese movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Apple Inc. has nabbed director Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter.
